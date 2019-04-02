Speech to Text for malik dunbar celebration after game

for sure. waay 31 sports director lynden blake sent us this video of auburn's malik dunbar laying on the court after yesterday's game. the senior taking in every moment of auburn's elite eight win over kentucky. smiling ear to ear because well this is such a historic moment for auburn basketball, as they head to the final four for the first time ever in program history. dunbar shares with us what it's like to win a game like this one. "man, it's just a blessing man. i'm just thankful to be in this position with this group of guys. it's just a blessing to