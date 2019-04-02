Clear

malik dunbar celebration after game

laying on the floor doing interview

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for malik dunbar celebration after game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for sure. waay 31 sports director lynden blake sent us this video of auburn's malik dunbar laying on the court after yesterday's game. the senior taking in every moment of auburn's elite eight win over kentucky. smiling ear to ear because well this is such a historic moment for auburn basketball, as they head to the final four for the first time ever in program history. dunbar shares with us what it's like to win a game like this one. "man, it's just a blessing man. i'm just thankful to be in this position with this group of guys. it's just a blessing to
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events