Speech to Text for Inmate escapes from work release center

take a look at your screen! right now, law enforcement officials are searching for this escaped inmate who walked away from work release at a business in athens. jeffrey davis was serving time for burglary and theft charges... i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from the decatur work release center. he spoke to people who want change after a second inmate escaped from the business. kody. . court documents show davis had multiple run ins with the law... and was in the middle of serving 12 years in jail here at the decatur work release center... when he escaped from his job today... shirley wilson lives right next to cast products incorporated on hwy 127 where jeffrey davis escaped from... this is the 2nd work release inmate escape from the business in less than two months... back in february, joseph davis walked away from his job but was caught not long after. kf "do you feel safe?" shirley wilson/lives next to cpi "no, no, not at all." now, she takes precautions... shirley wilson/lives next to cpi "we keep our doors locked constantly." cast products incorporated told me they are working with law enforcement to catch davis... they would not comment about how he escaped... given recent escapes... wilson wants to see changes... shirley wilson/lives next to cpi "they absolutely need some guard with them back there." cast products incorporated would not comment about the type of security they have at their business to keep work release inmates there... they also would not comment about whether they will reevaluate their security in the wake of these two recent escapes. shirley wilson/lives next to cpi "that's an inmate. he was in there for a reason." the alabama department of corrections did not return multiple calls and emails tonight... i want to ask them for statistics of how many work release inmates escape... and if they plan on improving security at businesses where these inmates work... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news...