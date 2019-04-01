Speech to Text for Auburn continutes to Do it for Chuma

win means for auburn. ll: jared harper's free throws were falling like this confetti, in overtime to beat kentucky, the players said they were going to do it for chuma. "war eagle, i gotta say that first, we said we werer going to do it, he helped us, so we had to secure the bag for chuma." players found out during halftime, chuma okeke was coming to the arena, auburn trailed by five at the break, but with chuma on the sidelines, something changed. "it was a big boost man, when we saw chuma we knew we had to step it up." "i know he's in pain, but it meant a lot to us and lifted our spirits when we found out he was making it to the game." with chuma out, bryce brown and jared harper had to elevate their offense, they executed, brown had 24 points, harper came through with 26. "playing in the elite 8 and going to the final four are the games i watched growing up as a kid, these are the situations i want to be in, its a great moment." the players are doing what no basketball player at auburn has ever done, make it to the final four. "it's a dream come true, it's great to be here." "to do something that's never been done is a great feeling." auburn wasn't favored against kentucky, but when chuma went down, the players knew they had to win the game, the motto do it for chuma,will travel with auburn to minnesota, where they'll play for a spot in the title game. "everything here on out is for chuma, because he would give us everything, and we got some big shoes to fill, but we will be ready." ll: the team is already back in auburn they have work to do number one virginia vs number 5 auburn tigers, its one for the history books. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake, waay31 sports.