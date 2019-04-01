Speech to Text for Lawmaker Plans to File Abortion Ban Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. new information. a decatur republican says she's getting a lot of support for a bill that would ban abortions in alabama. terri collins says she'll file the bill tomorrow. waay 31's casey albritton is live in decatur tonight with reaction to the drastic measure. casey? here at save a life pregnancy assistance, women are educated about their options when it comes to pregnancy.... they are given pamphlets on adoption, parenting, and abortion...and they say even if the bill passes, they'll keep their their post-abortion program open to the public." veronna keen/ executive director of save a life pregnancy assistance "we've had so many babies aborted in the united states, what if one of those was going to be the doctor to cure cancer?" cassie slaten/decatur resident "i've been talking to more people about it, being more open about it, there are some circumstances where it is ok." there is no shortage of opinion when it comes to a plan to ban abortions in alabama. the bill would make it illegal to get an abortion at any point in a pregnancy...the only exception is if pregnancy will harm the mother. terri collins/ house of representatives "this bill just simply uses language that directly attacks the roe v wade decisions." representative terri collins says almost all of the republican caucus in the house wants to cosign the bill....and she is optimistic governor kay ivey will sign it if passed. terri collins/ house of representatives "for me, taking someone's life is never the right decision." save a life pregnancy assistance in decatur says it's pro-life. it offers support to women after abortions. veronna keen/ executive director of save a life pregnancy assistance "we are still going to be needed because there's still going to be abortions, whether they are illegal or not or they go across the state line or they come somewhere else and have it done, our services are still going to be needed.' the organization says it helps women under any circumstances, regardless of their decisions. veronna keen/ executive director of save a life pregnancy assistance "we love on them, we pray with them. if they leave here and go have an abortion, we tell them to come back and with problems or struggles, we really want to help you." cassie slaten "everybody has their own decision and it's their body and their life...whether they can take care of a baby or not." representative collins says making abortion illegal is what many people in alabama want, after passing amendment two last november. she's optimistic it will pass. reporting in decatur, casey albritton, waay 31 news. state representive terri collins represents the decatur area. the bill will be co-signed by 63 of the 105 members of the alabama house! a companion bill will be introduced by senator greg albritton