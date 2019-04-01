Speech to Text for Former Bus Driver Indicted on Sex Crime

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about the arrest. most of the parents and grandparents i spoke with today were shocked to hear something like this might have happened in their communityand even more shocked they didn't know about it until now, since investigators say it happened in two years ago and the bus driver resigned last year. now, parents say they want to see something done, so it doesn't happen again. lisa pitts, mom "when you drop them off at school, you want to know that they're safe and you're going to pick them up the way that you left them." that was lisa pitts reaction reaction when i told her a former bus driver for morgan county schools was arrested and charged with having sex with a student under 19. laura curbow felt the same way and was even more upset when i told her deputies say the incident involved a brewer high school student, because that's where her granddaughter goes. laura curbow, grandma "i'm going to ask my granddaughter today if that was her bus driver." curbow says she's always been a fan of homeschooling, and says incidents like this make it even more appealing. laura curbow, grandma "i wish they would stay home and learn at home. you can't trust anybody." i spoke with morgan county school officials who tell me mark mcanally was hired as a bus driver in 1993 before background checks were required. he worked as a substitute teacher from 1996 to 1999, then went back to driving buses. he and all other morgan county school district employees went through a background check for the first time in 2003, but i"m told mcanally never had a follow-up screeningwhic h is something parents are now pushing for. laura curbow, grandma "they need to do backgrounds once a year." lisa pitts, mom "the day and age that we live in now, we cannot be too careful with our children." according to morgan county school officials, mcanally was placed on administrative leave in february of last year after they learned about the incident. he later resigned the next month. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news