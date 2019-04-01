Speech to Text for I-Team Follow-up: Feds Warn About Tianaa

after overwhelming response to our first i-team investigation - we're digging deeper into the dangers of tianaa. tonight we have new information about how the controversial dietary supplement is affecting people here in the tennessee valley . and a warning from multiple federal regulators. waay 31's greg privett has the new details - and what might be next. in our first i-team report, we showed you how tianaa affected a huntsville family . draining their bank account . and hurting a loved one's health. "he was craving the drug. after a lot of intervention with other family members, he decided he needed help." after that, waay 31 viewers knew they weren't alone. they came forward talking about their own tianaa troubles. "never heard of it. it was just a new thing there at the gas station." this woman told us tianaa put her husband in the hopital. "he was at work and just walking and for the first seizure, he just dropped to the floor and convulsed so bad that his shoes came off. bit his tongue nearly off. and they had to call an ambulance to come get him." we're protecting her identity. the worried wife insists tianaa nearly killed her husband who was hooked . and put their money in convenience store cash registers. "we've pretty much lost everything. lost jobs. lost the ability to get by from day to day at times. it's hurt the relationship because of the lies, because of not wanting to admit what they're taking." scared to death of tianaa . she reached out to the food and drug administration. "when i realized how big of a problem it was, the lies and everything, that was when i started reaching out to the fda." waay 31 contacted the fda last week. we wanted to know more about tianaa's active ingredient tianeptine. the fda had this serious warning: ". tianeptine is an unsafe food additive and should not be present in dietary supplements. the fda has not approved tianeptine for any use. consumers may inadvertently find themselves addicted to tianeptine and should avoid all products containing tianeptine. " "on march 10th, 2012, we lost our 14-year-old son. it was a drug- induced suicide. he had ingested a synthetic cannabinoid and it took it's tool on him." our first i-team report on tianaa also caught the attention of lance dyer. since losing his son dakota, the grieving dad's personal crusade is fighting synthetic drugs. dyer speaks at schools to warn students. "we call these people that sell, manufacture and distribute this stuff merchants of death and narco-terrorists. that's exactly what they do.." standup- "potentially lethal, but legal. convenience stores are the major source for synthetic drugs. i contacted several big oil companies to see if they're okay with their dealers selling products like tianaa. chevron, which owns texaco, told me its agreements make it clear stations must comply with all federal and state laws." "what's in this product is heavy metals, bug parts, animal and human feces and just about any type of mind-altering drug they can throw in there." dyer wants lawmakers to ban tianeptine in tianaa and similar products like za za. "i've heard horror stories it's on the same caliber as an extreme meth user. they will spend every dime they've got. they will steal, beg borrow and steal to go buy this." as waay 31 keeps uncovering more about tianaa . we found dyer's claim is backed up by this warning from the centers for disease control and prevention: "clinical effects of tianeptine abuse and withdrawal can mimic opioid toxicity and withdrawal." "it's like playing a game of whack- a-mole. every time you hit one, another one pops up." woman - "basically, just ultimatum. he had no choice. and not giving him access remotely that ever give him access to get it which meant money." her husband got off tianaa when she threatened to leave. now she wants a legal ulitimatum for the people selling it. "i want it gone. i want it taken off the shelves." "bottom line, it's still addictive. it's still pretty much killing people. it's got to be." <<nats > greg privett, waay 31 news. > waay 31 learned the state health department said no to state senator arthur orr's request to list the drug as a controlled substance. we wanted to understand why. the health department told waay 31 there's not enough research available to address any possible abuse. but, they say they're watching tianaa and other tianeptine-