Speech to Text for Teenager Shot Stemmed from Bullying Incident

him -- call authorities. new details... we're hearing from the family of a teen who was shot in limestone county over the weekend after deputies say he stood up to a bully. 16-year-old ky'ruan yarbrough was arrested for the shooting that hurt two other teens and put 17-year-old bubba lopez in the hospital. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with lopez's family and learned they now want to see an end to gun violence. 17-year-old bubba lopez is recovering here at huntsville hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg. now, his mom and sister want to see some changes so that something like this doesn't happen again. pkg: dionne lopez, mom "my mind went to the darkest place. fear. for about 45 minutes, i didn't know if he was dead, alive, where he had been shot, or anything else. extreme panic." saturday night, dionne lopez got a phone call no mother ever wants to get. her son bubba had been shot. keke najera, sister "i think a part of me died, too, with that phone call. i can't explain how i felt. it was the worst feeling in the world." bubba's mom and sister say they're just glad to know he is going to be alright. dionne lopez, mom "god spared his life. and i hope that this can be a wake-up call for him and his friends. the shooter in this was one of his best friends. at a time in their lives, they were best friends." bubba wasn't the only one shot. another teen was hit in the leg and a bullet grazed a third victim's shirt. deputies say it all stemmed from an bullying incident, after bubba stood up for another teen and got into a fight with the suspected shooter, ky'ruan yarbrough. that's when deputies say yarbrough left and came back with a gun and fired multiple times. keke najera, sister "i wish people would think before they react, honestly." dionne lopez, mom "the gun violence has gotten out of hand with our youth, and i just want to ask everybody to pray for our kids. not just my son, all of them." as for the suspected shooter... dionne lopez, mom "am i upset with him because of what he did to my son? absolutely. but i don't wish bad on him." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news yarbrough has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held at the limestone county jail with no bond. deputies tell waay 31 this is an ongoing investigation and more