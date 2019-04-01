Speech to Text for Major Road Widening Project On Track

new at six... city leaders say a major huntsville road project is on schedule. you're looking at new video from waay 31 skytracker of what cecil ashburn looks like tonight. the city says the contractor finished clearing trees and shrubs... blasting is about 80 percent complete. contractors are now installing storm drains...and will relocate more of the utilities next month. the road closure has many of you taking governors drive as an alternate... if you took 431-north into huntsville this morning, you noticed extra traffic. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. tonight-- waay 31's sydney martin took our questions to the city for answers. sheila strelow, lives in hampton cove, "they shouldn't be closing any lanes until cecil ashburn is done. why did they have to do that?" that's the question one woman had about the lane closure on governor's drive monday morning. the city of huntsville told me parkhill road right off governors drive is included in phase one of it's 7 million dollars of neighborhood road resurfacing projects for 2019. sheila strelow admits she's never been on parkhill road...but had questions about why the city chose to do the project now. sheila strelow, lives in hampton cove, "i don't know how bad that street is because i've never been on it. but unless it's swallowing cars with large potholes they could wait to pave it." syd "the city of huntsville told me monday morning's traffic jam was because the contractor left out road closure signage ...and the traffic jam should have never happened. the spokesperson tells me it addressed the issue with the contractor, and it shouldn't impact your commute tuesday morning." the city of huntsville told us the resurfacing project on parkhill road that started last week finished up today. huntsville police also posted this friendly reminder on twitter this morning! it says -- "when you have a minor vehicle crash and there isn't any injury, please move vehicles out of the roadway so traffic can continue to flow." "for arterial roads being used while the cecil ashburn project