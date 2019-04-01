Speech to Text for New Guidelines and Ambulance Fines

changes are coming to the way ambulances operate in decatur. the city council and fire department want to lower response times, and impose fines if ambulances are late. waay-31s alexis scott is live in decatur to explain why some say the changes are necessary. alexis? first response provides ambulance service to the city. the company told me it's looking forward to working with the city so both parties will be happy. and something like a police motorcade could help accommodate faster response times. city leaders say all options are on the table. "it's not whether you want to have it right, we just got to work harder to make it right ." right now, the city of decatur says the average response time for an ambulance is about nine minutes. the city says it should be 8. so it wants to reduce those times, and impose fines when they're missed. fines would range from 2- thousand dollars up to 25-thousand dollars. fire chief anthony grande told me the current draft is just the beginning. chief anthony grande, decatur fire & rescue "this is a draft. there's time to talk about it and time to review. if the council likes the certain provisions and they don't like other provisions then we can work on those. first response didn't want to go on camera, but told me its average response time is actually about 8 and a half minutes. miguel rodriguez says he has needed first response's services in the past. he told me the response times need to be lowered. but the city should think about things that can slow an ambulance down, like drivers not moving over. miguel rodriguez, used first response service "somebody's life is at jeopardy every moment that we go behind the wheel and that's just really important to always be aware of." councilman bill jackson told me the new guidelines aren't meant to hurt first response -- but to hold them accountable. people in decatur say it's a no-brainer. miguel rodriguez, used first response service "you always want to have the best result possible and having those times lowered would help out people's lives." butt these two sots together anthony grande, decatur fire chief "the sooner we can get patients to definitive care and what we call definitive care is a hospital or a different place, that makes a difference." councilman jackson and chief grande told me they will be sitting down with first response to talk more about provisions. they aren't looking to do away with the private company -- just make improvements. reporting live in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news.