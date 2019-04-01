Speech to Text for Auburn Advances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

complete in 2021. the auburn making school history as the first men's basketball team to ever make it to a final four game. the tigers match up against the virginia cavaliers in minneapolis on saturday. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is here with us now to tell us what head coach bruce pearl is saying about this game. najahe, auburn continues to break your bracket while also shocking the world. nobody thought this five seed would be able to beat three blue blood school, kansas, north carolina, and kentucky, but they did. now they're preparing for their next challenge, virginia. the cavs finished first in a-c-c standings at the end of the regular season, giving them that number one seed in the south region of the tournament. they've had to go through gardner webb, oklahoma, oregon and purdue to get to this point. head coach bruce pearl says he knows this virginia team is tough. they're holding opponents to 29 percent from beyond the arc which could affect auburn's playing style. but pearl says he's not going to change the way his team is playing because it's obviously been working for them. the big thing missing for the tigers this game is sophomore chuma okeke who tore his a- c-l two games ago against north carolina. guards bryce brown and jared harper will really have to step up these next few games to help the tigers with their unfinished business.