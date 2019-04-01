Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Project Update

another casualty of the cecil ashburn closure. today... moe's original barbecue closed its jones valley location on its 10th anniversary ... citing a big drop in sales. waay 31's sydney martin is live there this afternoon, where people are counting down the days until the road reopens in october. sydney? najahe-- people who work and visit jones valley told me they're still not use to the empty roads. one customer who showed up to grab lunch at moe's told me he was shocked to see they had closed. matthew bryan, lives in huntsville,"wishing it was an april fools joke but unfortunately it's not.' matthew bryan told me he ate at moe's original barbeque nearly every week... and didn't expect for them to close. matthew bryan, lives in huntsville, "i work in south huntsville. i have a business in south huntsville this was so convenient and good." the owner of the restaurant told me over the phone sales were down about 40 percent from what they were last year at this time...and it was too hard to say open. bryan told me it's obvious jones valley is seeing less business since the road closure. matthew bryan, lives in huntsville, "there's a lot less traffic around this area of town for sure." the owner of the barbershop two doors down said moe's closure isn't good for his business either. jason allen, owns barber shop,"we used to catch a lot of foot traffic from them." jason allen told me his barbershop has seen foot traffic decrease by abut 20 percent the last few months. jason allen, owns barber shop,"the closure of cecil ashburn has definitely changed business." allen said each day comes with some worrying..but they're planning to push through until cecil ashburn partially reopens in october. jason allen, owns barber shop,"it makes me wonder every day if we are going to have enough customers come in the door." now the owner of moe's told me once the road reopens they'll reevaluate and possibly reopen a location in jones valley...but that could be in a couple of years. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. just last week taco mama announced it's opening a location in jones valley--but not until cecil ashburn reopens. moe's said it's opening a new location downtown in may--and they still