Authorities Looking for Escaped Inmate

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

kody.. we want you to see jeffery davis' picture one more time.. take a look on your screen. the alabama department of corrections said davis walked away from his work release site in athens.. he is 6 feet tall, has blue eyes and brown hair. he was sentenced to 15 years on a theft charge.. if you see davis or have any information about his whereabouts
