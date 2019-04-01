Speech to Text for Authorities Looking for Escaped Inmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kody.. we want you to see jeffery davis' picture one more time.. take a look on your screen. the alabama department of corrections said davis walked away from his work release site in athens.. he is 6 feet tall, has blue eyes and brown hair. he was sentenced to 15 years on a theft charge.. if you see davis or have any information about his whereabouts