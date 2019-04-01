Speech to Text for Students race in Greenpower Competition at Buckhorn High School

today students from several states took to the track to race in single- seat electric- powered race cars at buckhorn high school. the greenpower competition combined engineering and communication skills. first the teams made a presentation. then there was an hour- and- a- half race of electric powered cars the student teams built themselves. the goal was to travel as far as possible without losing battery power. waay 31 was there as students sped around the track. lindsay "its a great way to make friends, i've made so many friends by doing this, and its wonderful, i just love it" students compete throughout the year. the next competition in huntsville will be on april 6th.