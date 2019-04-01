Speech to Text for Arrested For Assault Charge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injuring him. also new at midday... two teenagers shot in limestone county. the person accused of the shooting is now in jail. a spokesperson for the limestone county sheriff's office said the suspect- yarbrough - is charged with assault for the shooting on saturday. it happened in the area of brownsferry and reid roads. the victims underwent surgery, but both are going to be okay. no word