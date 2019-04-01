Clear

Suspect in chase, shooting out of Hospital

The Suspect in a police chase and shooting in Huntsville is out of the Hospital and under arrest.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Suspect in chase, shooting out of Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday... the suspect in a police chase and shooting in huntsville is out of the hospital and under arrest. clifford landers faces a long list of charges including attempting to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude a police officer. he's in the madison county jail on a $60,000 bond. it was two weeks ago when university of alabama in huntsville police tried to pull over landers on a traffic violation. instead they said he sped away...ramed into two police cars near pratt avenue...and that is when an u-a-h officer shot
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events