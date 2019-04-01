Speech to Text for Suspect in chase, shooting out of Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday... the suspect in a police chase and shooting in huntsville is out of the hospital and under arrest. clifford landers faces a long list of charges including attempting to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude a police officer. he's in the madison county jail on a $60,000 bond. it was two weeks ago when university of alabama in huntsville police tried to pull over landers on a traffic violation. instead they said he sped away...ramed into two police cars near pratt avenue...and that is when an u-a-h officer shot