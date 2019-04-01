Speech to Text for LawCall: What Is Your Claim Worth?

pull out questions. you can send questions to lawcall@waaytv.com. getsing us started tommy siniard is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here tonight. you have a personal injury claim. so that's anything from a car accident. all kinds of things can fall into that category. >> tommy siniard: right. >> sharon doviet: how does the insurance company value that claim? how do they come up with the number they're going to offer you? >> tommy siniard: there's categories of damages. the first test is can you prove liability. the burden is on the moving party, the injured party to prove by a certain level of evidence, apreponderance of the evidence that the other party was unreasonable or neglectful. if you do that, you can prove your damages, which are medical bills and future medical bills. pain and suffering and future pain and suffering. mental anguish and future mental anguish, loss of income, loss of earnings, loss of a job. loss of the ability to earn, enjoyment of life. there's a whole -- disfigurement. there's a whole category or categories of damages you can recover. and there's no formula. it's sort of like you put it all in a soup and sort of evaluate it based on, you know, my 40 years and adjuster's years and, of course, we always have different opinions what it's worth, but basically the opinion is from what you would expect if it had to go the distance and a jury had to decide >> sharon doviet: do they take into consideration who the lawyer is and whether the lawyer will pursue it? >> tommy siniard: i tell my younger guys, there's bigger things to consider, and that is, who the plaintiff and who is the defendant? is the plaintiff coming home and got hit coming home from a go-go joint or were they on the way to church? it matters. >> sharon doviet: it matters. >> tommy siniard: was the defendant a former rock veteran or was it -- iraq veteran or a guy with three duis. it matters who is the plaintiff and defendant. it matters where it occurred. it matters if the negligence is aggravated by speeding or talking on the cell phone or drinking and driving. so it doesn't fit into nice formulas, but it's something that, you know, we try to learn over the