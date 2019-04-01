Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Bias Training

huntsville police is getting new-- hands on training this month! in just a couple of weeks -- the huntsville police department will begin its implicit bias training program. it's program that's been in the works since august. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville police headquarters with a look at the training. rodneya? good morning bill and alyssa...this all got started when one local community group asked mayor tommy battle to make sure all huntsville police officers are trained on implicit bias -- now starting april 19th the courses will be offered regularly at the department. vo last august -- faith in action alabama brought their request for implicit bias training to mayor battle asking him to add it to the 20- 19 budget. sunday -- at a faith in action alabama event -- mayor battle announced the courses would be available to huntsville officers starting this month. the courses will start off being available regularly and will be fully implemented by next year. waay 31 talked to one man who told us while he hasn't had any experiences with police officers in huntsville showing bias -- but he has in other places that he has lived -- and thinks it's great the department is working to make sure officers are trained to make fair decisions. sot javon crowder "'cause it's always two sides to every story, and then in between those stories is the truth. it will probably help them to figure a lot of that stuff out rather than just going off first impulse." the training courses weren't added to the 20-19 budget -- that's because mayor battle told waay 31 the huntsville police department was already working on putting an implicit bias training program together when the community group made their request -- and additional funding wasn't needed. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. a former morgan