Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

FAA: At Least 5 Airlines Experiencing Tech Issues

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports from the Breaking News Desk

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events