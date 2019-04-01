Speech to Text for Team Coverage: Auburn Advances to Final Four

tonight, toomer's corner and all around it looks like it's covered in snow. but that's toilet paper you see all over the streets and trees. you're taking a live look at what's left of the celebration ... after auburn beat kentucky. the overtime victory sends auburn to the final four for the first time in school history. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. waay 31's lauren cavassini is here now. lauren i could hear your excitement from the newsroom as you were watching this game. i mean how could you not be... i know a lot of other people were on the edge of their seats like me just watching auburn today. we couldn't show you any highlights earlier today because of broadcasting rules, but we're officially passed that window. so let's take a look at how auburn took down their third blue blood team, the kentucky wildcats. auburn started off a bit sluggish in the first half, kentucky slowing the pace of the game down which affected the way auburn is known to play. the tigers missed seven out of the first eight three pointers they shot in the first half, but here's one that did go in shot by danjel purifoy. but stopping the three ball didn't stop the tigers from showing they can play with the two ball. just look at jared harper right here with the quick layup. harper and bryce brown coming out big for auburn as usual, with 50 points between the two of them. brown hit four of auburn's seven three's today, just look at him, straight buckets. kentucky big man p-j washington showing his versatility this game, he was able to make shots like this from inside, but also hit this three in overtime to help keep his team close to auburn, but they just couldn't keep up in the end, final score 77-71. auburn advancing to the final four for the first time in school history. ll:the 6'11 auburn forward austin wiley, has the height and dna of a basketball player, his parents, vickie and aubrey played basketball at auburn. in the 80s, the hartselle native, was a three time all american for the tigers. now vickie and austin can both say they've played in a final four. after auburn beat kentucky to advance to minnesota, austin's in that position. "to see my son get to do the same thing, its a dream come true." austin says his parents never pressured him to play basketball, his passion for hoops comes natural, "i just grew to love the game and after that i never let go, so it was just a great household to grow up in and be a part of. vickie says its surreal watching her son play at this level, he's doing it while wearing number 50, the same number she wore at auburn. "i'm so proud of austin and his team, they've worked so hard, and people counted them out, but they keep proving them wrong." austin declared for the nba draft last year, but came back, his decision puts him in the auburn history books, with his parents. " i went over there and i hugged them and we just all broke down, because going back to last year and even before that so, we knew this was the ultimate goal coming back and it feels great to achieve it. tag: when auburn landed austin it was a big deal. he was a five star being recruited by blue bloods including duke. he stuck with his family, and now auburn's beaten three blue bloods to make it to the final four. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake waay 31 sports. auburn has been the under dog in the last 3 rounds. but they are war eagles! and the tigers have fought and come out victorious against number 1 seed north carolina, number 2 seed kentucky, and number 4 seed kansas! later on, we'll check back with waay 31 sports director lynden sports with what the players had to say about their sweet victory. after the game, hundreds of students gathered at toomer's corner to celebrate! its a tiger tradition to decorate toomer's corner after a win. the tradition began when employees of a drug store would throw ticket tape to celebrate when the auburn football team won an away game. the tape later changed to toilet paper after auburn's victory over alabama in 1972. that's when halfback terry henley vowed to quote "beat the number two out of alabama." toomer's corner has been decorated often during this march madness, and fans say they're excited to see what comes next. we're going to the final four and win it all baby! let's go! we're a basketball school from now on i say! you think this only comes with football. we're doing it with basketball. we won! unfinished business. we're not done! this was the auburn's first elite eight game since 1986! here's what's next for the war eagles. auburn will face off against virginia saturday in minneapolis, minnesota. michigan state and texas tech will also go head to head. auburn in the final four ... depend