Speech to Text for MAYOR: HUNTSVILLE POLICE WILL BEGIN IMPLICIT BIAS TRAINING IN APRIL

sarah. greg this implicit bias training is designed to help officers identify any biases they might have ... then teach them to work through those biases ... not react to them. and that's good news for at least one man i talked with who says hes experienced law enforcement bias and knows what it feels like. javon crowder "it feels like no matter what you do, even if you're right or wrong, it's like you might as well let it go because you're not going to win." back when he was living out of state ... javon crowder told me he encountered police bias more than once ... jc "usually when they pull you over they automatically assume that you're in a gang because you're black and the way you dress." he told me he's never had a problem with police here in huntsville ... but he's thankful officers are being trained to make fair decisions ... jc "'cause it's always two sides to every story, and then in between those stories is the truth. it will probably help them to figure a lot of that stuff out rather than just going off first impulse." the decision to implement implicit bias training has been in the works since august when community group faith in action alabama asked huntsville mayor tommy battle to add the training into his 2019 budget ... tommy battle "really it was already in the works. that was the very interesting thing. our directors of training from the huntsville police department were way ahead of all of us." battle made the announcement about the new training sunday afternoon at a faith in action event ... stephanie strong helped put the event together and told me she worked with battle to get the new training incorporated into huntsville's police force ... stephanie strong "it really just builds on the work that they're already doing around police accountability, building public trust." work that carver said won't go unnoticed ... jc "i will feel safer knowing that if i did get into an altercation that i wouldn't have to worry about anyone being bias." according to mayor battle ... huntsville police will start teaching implicit bias courses on a regular basis starting april 19th ... and the training will be fully implemented in a year ... live in