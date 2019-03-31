Clear
Family wants justice one month after murder

Family and friends of Michael Irvin, the Decatur man who was shot and killed in his home, gathered for a vigil to remember him.

any tornadoes. new at 5. it's been over a month since someone shot and killed michael irvin inside his decatur home. today, people who love irvin insist they need answers ... and they're asking for your help to get justice. just over an hour ago ... family and friends got together for a vigil for the 30- year- old. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at rhodes ferry park in decatur with what michael irvin's family wants next. sierra. greg, right now as decatur police are investigating, the victim's family is praying for closure. just before the vigil i met with family members who say there's still so much they don't know. bolden "he was murdered in his own home in front of his child and nobody has been arrested yet." a month after their loved one was murdered in his home. the family of michael irvin came together with two goals in mind. first, to remember the man he was. flynn "he was sweet, loving, he always had a smile, he'd help anybody he'd meet and he was a loving person to be around" and, second, to do what they can to get justice. flynn "we want decatur's help to find the killer or killers....we want justice" irvin, or dooney as people call him, was shot in the middle of the night in february, he leaves behind 3 young children, and his killer hasn't been caught. bolden- "its hard on everybody...its really hard" at sunday's vigil- family members sang. nat pop they released dozens of red and black balloons-- irvin's favorite colors. nat pop and most of all they prayed for healing...and for answers. flynn "the family is hurting right now, we just want to know why did they kill him?" family told me today the reward for information that leads to a conviction has been raised to 75 thousand dollars. if you know anything you're asked to contact decatur police. reporting live in decatur sierra phillips waay31 news
