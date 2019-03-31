Clear
Auburn beats Kentucky in overtime 77-71

For the first time ever, Auburn has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament by beating Kentucky in overtime.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: James Hessler

we begin this evening with breaking news. auburn is making history. you're taking a live look at the celebrating happening at toomer's corner from the city of auburn's webcam. for the first time ever ... auburn's basketball team has advanced to the final four of the n-c- double-a tournament. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. today auburn beat kentucky 77 to 71! waay 31's lynden blake is in kansas city missouri with more on this epic news for auburn. auburn makes history in kansas city beating kentucky 77-71 to go to the final four for the first time. they did it for chuma okeke. it was a tough game, they sent it to overtime and down the stretch free throws by jared harper sealed the deal. they move on to minnasota. these players are living our their dream right now. we hear from them at 6 reporting in kansas city lynden blake waay 31 sports.
