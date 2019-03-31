Speech to Text for Do It For Chuma

after that exciting game, the locker room was pretty somber accoridng to sports director lynden blake because everyone was thinking of chuma okeke let's send it to lynden now, where she spoke with the team about the sophomores injury. auburn players found out about chuma okeke's torn acl minutes before the locker room opened. "i sent him a text, trying to say lifted up, let him know we're with him throughout the whole process." "we all told him we are here for him, we are praying for him, we are doing this for chuma." samir doughty says this team is family, and it hurts knowing chuma's in pain. "he's the most humble person i've ever played with, in my life, that means a lot, it's definitely big seeing him go down because i feel like of anybody he didn't deserve it." "we've prayed for him four or five times, we know god's got him so he'll be alright." "chuma is a great player, he will come back better than ever." horace spencer says chuma is the heart of this team. "he's our mvp, believe it or not, we love chuma more than anything." a somber locker room friday night after the sweet 16 win, but saturday the players were back smiling, having fun with each other, bryce brown says it's important to stay positive, so they can get the win for chuma. "so yeah seeing my guys still happy just lets us know we'ere going to play for chuma and we're going to play hard for him."