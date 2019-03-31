Speech to Text for Stephen's Saturday Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

debris off your land. a line of showers and thunderstorms will track through the tennessee valley this evening. a few severe thunderstorms may be embedded within that line of storms. severe thunderstorms can, by definition, produce tornadoes, damaging winds over 58 mph, and hail at least an inch in diameter. the damaging wind will be the most probable threat from any severe thunderstorms. the threat for tornadoes and large hail is low, but it is not zero. stay weather aware and be prepared to move to safety as these storms track across north alabama and southern middle tennessee. storms will arrive between 5 pm and 7 pm across northwest alabama. this includes areas around florence, muscle shoals, tuscumbia, waterloo, leighton, cherokee, russellville, red bay, and moulton. storms will cross i-65 near athens, decatur, hartselle, and ardmore and arrive in areas around