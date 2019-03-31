Speech to Text for Game preview Elite 8

into tomorrow's match up. ll: auburn puts their 11 game winning streak on the line sunday in their second elite 8 appearance in program history. its auburn kentucky part three and it premieres sunday at sprint center in kansas city. auburn has never made it to the final four. "you know it gives us a lot of motivation, on the court and off the court as well.' "winning this game would prove we can beat anybody in the country." tigers going against a stacked kentucky team in an all sec elite 8. "it's kind of cool to play you know a brother school, i'm going to call a brother school right now because during the game we had kentucky fans yelling sec sec with our fans and it was cool." the wildcats feeling whole again, since their leading scorer returned to the lineup against houston friday. pj washington 14 points and 7 rebounds a game. "pj washington is a really good player, i went to high school with him, but he's added to his game, jump shooting is pretty well you know" horace spencer says auburn is without their mvp, chuma okeke, is done playing this year after tearing his acl against unc. kentucky guard ashton hagens says without okeke, auburn's bench is still deep. "got some big time guards, big time posts, even without okeke, so its just a chance for someone else to step up and prove themselves." kentucky has beaten auburn twice this season, once by two, second time by 27. austin wiley says he cant think about those loses when auburn's first final four ticket is one win away. "if we do we are going to focus on the wrong things, we just want to go in with a game plan and it will take care of itself." "it will be a good game, but i think we will come out on top." ll: auburn knocked down 17 threes in their win over north carolina, kentucky is another blue- blooded beast. the players want to play kentucky, calling the wildcats unfinished business. and now the team is playing for more than themselves and their school, they're playing for chuma, who they say is the heart of this team. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake, waay31 sports