Speech to Text for Madison City Schools Promise Changes to Fix School Bus Issues

the dumping declared illegal. madison city schools says changes are down the road for its buses. the district is promising changes after parents complained buses are overcrowded and running late. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the district's transportation department with what parents can expect. sierra. greg, these buses behind me get thousands of kids to school and home safe every school day. but some parents say this year that safety is in jeopardy. the district told waay31 the issues are due to its rapid growth and charges are on the way. speigner "at this point the safety concern isn't the late buses, the safety concern is the fact that the parents are getting aggravated and then the kids get aggravated " john speigner told me the attention to madison city school buses started with a facebook post. speigner "somebody posted a complaint saying, you know, are all the parents having to suffer from not knowing where our kids are, you know, are they going to fix the problem, and then it cascaded from there" parents across the district noticed similar issues- overcrowding, buses sometimes 30 minutes late, and kids out of control on the bus. speigner "its definitely an issue" but the district says they are actively working toward fixes. superintendent robby parker told waay 31 they're looking into a gps service so parents can see where their kids are on their ride home, there are 8 new buses on order, and recruitment is underway for new drivers. speigner says that's good enough for him. speigner "the schools is really trying their heart out to make sure these kids get home safe and are as close to on time as they can make it" while the district makes changes speigner says, as a parent, this is a teaching opportunity. speigner " the kids needs to learn a little patience in the process" superintendent parker says the gps system will likely include a notification feature to alert parents if their child has been moved to another bus. reporting live in madison, sierra phillips, waay31 news