Speech to Text for HUNDREDS GATHER TO CLEAN UP DITTO LANDING

people got together today at ditto landing to help clean up the mess left behind by flooding. jennie robinson, hsv city council district 3, volunteer "we consider this to be south huntsville's playground, actually the community's playground, so we want it to be a beautiful place." waay 31's alex torres-perez was there at ditto landing as people stepped up to help. ll :greg, today hundreds of people gathered here to ditto landing to walk across the park and pick up whatever trash they found on the ground. y'all missed a great day here at clean up. edward crook and his 9 year old son mark are two of the estimated 150 people that came out saturday morning to clean ditto landing. the two often visit the marina... "i love riding boats here and riding in the water." so it means a lot to both of them to be able to help out. it's very important because i grew up on the water. saturday's event was the first time people in the community could gather and help clean up after floodwaters shut down the marina for 5 weeks! the city and the county are also helping out with the clean up process. "they'll be doing a lot of the pick up of trash and debris following this clean up." but it won't stop here. "we are going to add another ditto landing clean up because there is still more work that needs to be done." ll :we won't know how much trash was collected until monday, but the director told me they had to take away several trucks full of trash. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. the next ditto landing clean up day will be april 13th. it'll be part of the south huntsville clean up day. the director says there'll be more projects other than the next ditto landing clean up day will be april 13th. it'll be part of the south huntsville clean up day.