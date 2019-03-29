Speech to Text for City considers moving alternative school

head to waay tv dot com. new information. tonight -- huntsville is trying to figure out where to move its alternative school. students currently attend class at the huntsville center for technology off of drake avenue. city council delayed a vote to move the students to the cavalry hill building on poplar avenue. today waay 31's alexis scott found out people are concerned about both buildings. this parent didn't want to go on camera but told me one of his children used to attend huntsville city's alternative school. huntsville city school parent "safety is the number one issue and if there's any issues for that safety they should be transferred, moved to somewhere that is safe." the city is going back to the drawing board and hope to vote on a new plan may 9th. today, city administrator john hamilton told me the city is looking into the infrastructure of the cavalry hill building. he admits a lot of work needs to go into the building on poplar avenue before its ready for students. john hamilton, city administrator "to have the opportunity to make the improvements and ultimately get those kids into a better environment." this father is happy to hear the city and school district are taking their time to find the right fit. madison city school parent "if they have to worry then they're not going to focus all their attention on their studies, among learning and doing what they should be doing." john hamilton told me the administration at city hall is aware of the concerns with both buildings -- and the new proposal will include specific changes towards what exactly needs to be fixed. with this delay -- he told me this could push back the date for when the students will be able to change school locations. reporting in huntsville -- alexis scott waay-31 news. the board of education signed off on the move to the cavalry hill building