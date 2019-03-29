Speech to Text for City of Huntsville will continue to use Roundup after court ruling

new tonight at ten... the city of huntsville says their landscapers will continue to use roundup weed killer... this comes after a jury in california ruled the product gave a man cancer and they awarded him 80-million dollars in damages... thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31 has worked over the last 48 hours to find out where the city uses this weed killer - and why they will continue to use it... reporter kody fisher is live in huntsville... in an area where the weed killer is used... the city tells me their crews use roundup in areas like this... in public right of ways near bridges... they tell me only certified technicians are allowed to use it... i have not been able to talk with those technicians... but i went to a local nursery to talk with a professional about the weed killer... and to see if people in huntsville will continue to use it... rebecca tedder uses roundup... she says she'll continue to do so... because she takes many precautions... rebecca tedder/uses roundup "at least wear a mask, gloves, when you're applying those type things." nats: jeff bennett is the owner of bennett nurseries... he says the chemical at the heart of the roundup lawsuit... glyphosate... is in many different brands of weed killer... which is why it's important to read the instructions of any chemical you use... jeff bennett/co- owner of bennett nurseries "following the label as designed to be used i think is more important than what you're actually using." nats: kody fisher "if the outcome of this lawsuit is scaring you away from using chemical weed killers with extensive warning booklets on the back there is an alternative." nats: on top of tearing up the weeds by the root... you can also get an organic vinegar to kill the weeds... jeff bennett/co- owner of bennett nurseries "basically with that acid you're burning the top of the weed down." the maker of roundup, bayer, says they're disappointed in the jury's decision and said in a statement... regulatory authorities around the world consider glyphosate- based herbicides as safe when used as directed. a study by the international agency for research on cancer showed glyphosate is a probable carcinogen... for tedder... the use of chemical weed killer boils down to knowing what you're dealing with... rebecca tedder/uses roundup "you read instructions and you're warned that what you do and don't do need to do in using chemicals, so i think it's common sense." the city of huntsville tells me they are constantly evaluating which weed killer they use... saying they would not intentionally put employees or the public in danger... there would also need to be more definitive scientific research showing glyphosate causes cancer for them to stop using it as a weed killer... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the court ruling in california is expected to