Jackson County Animal Cruelty Arrest

A Jackson County man, Gary McKnight, was arrested on 3 counts of animal cruelty. Neighbors reported him to animal control who said his three dogs hadn't been fed for a month. McKnight is currently in jail on a $1500 bond.

at five... a jackson county man is facing charges after his neighbors reported him to animal control.. they thought his dogs looked under-fed -- and authorities agreed! hollywood police said these 3 weren't fed for a month! now -- gary mcknight is in the jackson county jail facing three counts of animal cruelty we sent waay31s sierra phillips to hollywood to find out how the dogs are doing and what's next for mcknight.
