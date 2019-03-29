Clear
Elkmont Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

One man was shot and killed Thursday night off Rooker Lane in Elkmont. Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made because it is unclear if the shooter acted in self defense. Alenn Brantley was shot by Kenneth Adams. It is believed that an ongoing property dispute was the source of the conflict. Neighbors say they heard six gunshots.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

