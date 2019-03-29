Speech to Text for Elkmont Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

neighbors in limestone county are worried about their safety after a shooting left one man dead - and no arrests have been made. it happened on rooker lane in elkmont. that's about 15 minutes north of athens... tonight we know allen brantley was the victim in that shooting. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with neighbors about the shooting. she joins us live with what she's learned about this ongoing investigation. scottie?