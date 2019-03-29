Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville creating proposal for alternative school's new location

Huntsville creating proposal for alternative school's new location

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 8:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events