Speech to Text for Auburn and North Carolina face off tonight

"bp promised us we'd be back in the tournament in my time being here." now they're playing in the sweet sixteen against north carolina, the tarheels need no introduction, they're college basketball royalty. "you know what's crazy, i admire unc, but now i get a chance to prove myself and i really want to show what i got against them to tell you the truth." bruce pearls says the key to the game will be how auburn respond to a team who averages 86 points a game. "how are we going to react when north carolina hits us in the mouth and makes a bunch of shots, and it looks like men against boys, blue bloods versus the team from auburn alabama." auburn tops the tarheesl in the three point column. tigers average 11 a game, and have made 421 three balls this season. you know that's impressive when three-time national champion coach, roy williams, is blown away. "what auburn has done this season is off the charts, north carolina has had pretty good shooting teams and we made 305 this year auburn made 421, that's another couple of leagues away from what we are." enough talking, it's game time in kansas city, auburn tips off in minutes, trying to punch their ticket to the elite 8 for the second time. "we are who we are, they are who they are, may the best team win."