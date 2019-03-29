Speech to Text for The Racket about Brackets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a lot of racket about brackets right now... no not the n-c-a-a brackets. i'm talking about the more ominous acronym: the i- r-s tax brackets. a lot of us identify ourselves by them... 'i'm in the such and such tax bracket!' and heaven forbid you get a raise that bumps you into the next tax bracket - you'll just be paying your raise back in taxes, right? well - let's take a closer look... you remember earlier this year when freshman representative alexadria ocasio-cortez suggested taxing the rich 70-percent! "but once you get to like the tippy tops - on your ten millionth dollar - sometimes you see tax rates as high as sixty or seventy percent." she took a lot of heat for that comment. you mean the government would take 7- million of the 10-million you just earned?! that's crazy! that is crazy! and wrong. and this illustrates a common misconception about america's tax system. hey i'm the son of a c-p-a and i didn't understand this for a long time. that's dad right there. he sometimes worked out of his motorhome... probably got a write-off... but anyway the point is a lot of people don't understand how our tax system works. we asked some folks according to the 2018 tax brackets which is what you're using to pay taxes this april 15th - if you earned 100-thousand dollars, how much in taxes would you pay? "well it looks like i'm in the 24 pecentile tax bracket so we would pay 24 percent of our income in taxes." good guess - but incorrect, kelly. you see - in america's progressive tax system if you're in the 24-percent tax bracket, you pay taxes at four difffernt rates 10, 12, 22 and 24 percent. it works like this. and for the sake of simplicity we'll ignore decuctions, assume the filer is single- and i'm going to round the numbers... for everything kelly made up to $9,525 dollars, she would pay a 10-percent federal income tax of $953. kelly will pay a tax of 12-percent on everything she earns between $9,526 up to $38,700. that's 12-percent of $29,174 or $3,501 in taxes. then she would pay 22-percent tax on the money she made between $38,701 and $82,500. that's 22-percent of $43,799 or $9,636. finally the rest of her income from $82,501 up to her $100,000 salary is taxed at 24-percent. that's a tax of $4,200 on $17,499. so adding up those progressive taxes on kelly's $100,000 income leaves her a tax bill of $18,290, not $24,000 like she thought. that makes her tax rate closer to 18-percent even though kelly is in the 24-percent tax bracket. and the threat of a higher tax bracket should not keep you from working harder to earn more money. let's say steven here makes 32,700-dollars right at the top of the 12-percent tax bracket... "i wasn't sure if i receive a bonus at the end of the year based on how much work i completed, and i went up by a thousand dollars would that increase me to that 22 percent tax bracket." yes, it would. but as we've learned, steven would only be taxed at 22-percent on that additonal 1-thousand dollars. he would pay 220 dollars in taxes on that extra thousand - and still make 780-dollars more. all of this is to illustrate not just how the progressive tax system works but also to remind you that if you hear someone sound outraged talking about a 70-percent tax bracket in reality it's not uncle sam taking 70- percent of everything someone earns. and remember i didn't take into account adjustments, deductions, and exemptions which reduce your tax burden even more. by the way - a high tax bracket is not a new idea. as recently as the 1970's the top bracket was 70-percent. now go back to your ncaa brackets. they're