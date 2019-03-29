Speech to Text for Man charged with human trafficking

take a look at this video! you can see deputies from the limestone county sheriff's office bust through a door to catch a possible child predator. investigators charged dhalquistiere eichelberger with human trafficking. they say he asked a child to be a prostitute for him! i'm dan shaffer... najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's scottie kay broke the news about this morning's arrest to neighbors. this is where investigators conducted a search warrant eichelberger is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance after investigators found about an ounce of marijuana during the search. investigators tell waay 31 more charges