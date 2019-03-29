Speech to Text for Huntsville City School Board Member Acquitted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville municipal complex to explain what happens next. this afternoon i have reached out to the spokesperson for the school district to find out if anything could happen in the district because watkins is the school board member over burruss's school. i'm still waiting to hear back from the school district. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.