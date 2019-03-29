News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge
Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge
Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75°
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
73°
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
73°
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family, friends in Albertville grieving after loved ones killed in wreck in Kansas
Huntsville police seize $98,000 worth of drugs, guns and money
Limestone County sheriff: 1 dead after apparent property dispute
Watch: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville
Watch: Limestone sheriff says road rage video earns charges for 2
Have you ever heard of the Alabama White Thang?
Crews respond to house fire on Melanie Lane in New Hope
Huntsville police say shooting on Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road was a drug deal gone bad
Jackson County sheriff seeks missing 17-year-old pregnant woman and her son
Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins acquitted on harassment charge
Community Events