Flight Control Feature Blamed for Boeing Crash

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports from the Breaking News desk

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 8:08 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Flight Control Feature Blamed for Boeing Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --right now --boeing stock prices --down a tenth of a percent --investigators preliminary conclusion --boeing 737 max 8 crash earlier this month --flight control feature automatically actived --came from meeting at the federal aviation administration --strong indication that the same problem occurred in ethiopian airlines crash --same as lion air crash near jakarta
