Speech to Text for Pope: Sex Abuse Allegations Must Be Reported

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bond. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --pope francis sweeping sex abuse legislation for vatican city, --requires immediate reporting of abuse allegations to vatican prosecutors --model for the catholic church worldwide. --first time the vatican has put into law --civil authorities or face fines and possible