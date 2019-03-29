Speech to Text for Mechelle Watkins hearing Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news. happening today -- huntsville city school board member michelle watkins is expected in court this morning after pleading not guilty to harassment charges. we've been following this story for months now after watkins turned herself in late last year. waay31's steven dilsizian is live with what is expected to happen today. watkins was arrested just before the new year in late december and now will be in court at 8:30 this morning for a hearing. take vo: after turning herself in, watkins released a statement claiming her innocence following her harassment charge. this stems back to a safety forum meeting at jemison high school in october, where a victim alleges being verbally harassed by watkins. huntsville police dropped the case due to a lack of evidence and because the citizen did not immediately get a warrant. watkins was released in less than one hour of turning herself in. she has continued to work on the school board during this long-awaited court hearing. take live: we will have a reporter in the courtroom today with the latest at midday. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.