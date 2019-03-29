Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start off with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today the limestone county sheriffs office is expected to release new information on a deadly shooting. vo the shooting happened thursday night on rooker lane in elkmont after two men argued with one another. the sheriffs office told us the men had been arguing over property for a decade. this morning we are working to learn if the shooter has been arrested and charged. alyssa... firefighters in new hope are looking into a house fire started. it happened on melanie lane off old highway 431. fortunately nobody was inside at the time-- and no one was injured. take live: huntsville city council voted against a proposal for renovations on the huntsville city hall building. they plan to look into selling the building to a private company. bill? the huntsville city council postponed the vote to move huntsville city schools students from the from the huntsville center for technology to the old cavalry hills building. a city spokesperson said once students are out of the huntsville center for technology--the city will tear it down to build soccer fields. no word on when they'll take up that vote. huntsville city school board member michelle watkins is expected to be in court this morning. she turned herself into huntsville police in december on harassment charges. the arrest stems from an incident that happened back in october. former decatur doctor michael dick will be in montgomery today for a license hearing. his license was suspended back in october. he was found guilty last year of sexually harassing former patients. pope francis issued expansive, new sex abuse legislation this morning. the new law requires vatican personnel and diplomats to report abuse alligations to prosecutors. the law, for the first time, defines "vulnerable people" to include not only minors, but also adults who are sick or suffering from a physical or psychiatric deficiency. trash panda officials tell waay 31 construction for the new stadium is right on track. by the end of the month - all steel frames are expected to be up at the site- just off 565 and zierdt road.. then by the end of summer -- it will start looking like a ball park. auburn will play the university of north carolina tonight in a sweet 16 match up in the n-c-double-a tournament. this is the first time the tigers have it this far since 2003. if they win-- they head to the elite eight.