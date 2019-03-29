Speech to Text for Where were the Auburn players in 2003?

pre school, about to go to kindergarten, just you know no worries in the world, go outside and play, learn you abcs, numbers and colors." "learning how to go outside and play recess, i wasn't really thinking about playing basketball you know?" 16 years is so long ago, danjel purifoy couldn't remember what he was doing last time auburn played in the sweet 16. 'i don't know i was probably playing football or something." senior cole blackstock one of the few current auburn players who were old enough to even play basketball. "i was at brooks elementary, i remember playing outside with my friends from sun up to sun down." but i'll tell you one person in the auburn locker room vividly remembers auburn's last run, his name is marquis daniels, the auburn assistant was on the last team to make it this far in the tournament. "it was a great experience, back in 2003 we made a great run and it's kinda like dejavu watching these guys." auburn lost that year to syracuse, who ended up winning the championship. daniels told his players this about playing number one seeded unc. "respect you they are, but know who you are, to be the best you got to beat the best, we beat kansas, played duke earlier, you can't run from it, if you want to become the number one spot." tag: a win would send auburn to the elite 8 for the second time in history. that's what that word is coming up a lot, bruce pearl keeps telling his team, they are just wins away from forever being remembered at auburn. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake waay31 sports. we'll catch up with lynden again during sports!