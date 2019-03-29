News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Watch: Eyewitness interview after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont
Watch: Eyewitness interview after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont
Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
59°
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
54°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
50°
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family, friends in Albertville grieving after loved ones killed in wreck in Kansas
Huntsville police seize $98,000 worth of drugs, guns and money
Huntsville police say shooting on Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road was a drug deal gone bad
Lauderdale County man gets $14 million bond on 2,794 child porn, abuse charges
Limestone County sheriff: Viral video ends with 2 charged in road rage incident
One person dead after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont
FBI: Huntsville urgent care center under federal investigation
Limestone County sheriff: Mother/daughter duo steals thousands from father/grandfather
Watch: Woman takes package from porch in Limestone County, brings back stolen cat food
Caught On Camera: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville
Community Events