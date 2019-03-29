Speech to Text for A sweet friendship at the sweet sixteen

played on in 16 years, and it happens to be against a team with a player from auburn high school. small world, even though this week myles parker and garrison brooks are opponents, they'll always be friends. its only on special occasions , madison academy grad, myles parker, can meet on the court against his friend from high school. "one of my best friends is garrison brooks, yeah me him and jamal grew up playing together.""myles and i use to room together, we were always roommates." garrison went to auburn high, now he's a star for the tarheels, but before college, him and myles played travel ball "myles is one of the funniest people i know," did you think you would play him when you went there and he came here? "i did not i really did not." friends turned against each other for a day, i asked myles if he's called garrison since they've been in kansas city.. "not yet, i'm going to have to wait till after the game to hit him up." game time is set for 6:29 central. it is going to be packed in the sprint center. join me for pre game tomorrow at 4:00 on waay. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. a quick update on the vols ... they lost to purdue in overtime. it was a great game of basketball, but tennessee's run