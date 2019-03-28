Speech to Text for Proposal Caught on Camera

attend! today was another in a nice stretch of beautiful days in huntsville -- even more so for one couple! thomas fleming told us he took his girlfriend katie for a stroll in big spring park -- where they had their first date! he dropped down one one knee and asked her to marry him -- she said yes! congrats to the happy couple