Proposal Caught on Camera

A couple was caught enjoying the nice weather with a stroll through the park and a proposal.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

attend! today was another in a nice stretch of beautiful days in huntsville -- even more so for one couple! thomas fleming told us he took his girlfriend katie for a stroll in big spring park -- where they had their first date! he dropped down one one knee and asked her to marry him -- she said yes! congrats to the happy couple
