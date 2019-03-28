Speech to Text for Auburn wants to continue to make history

auburn is off to a 9-0 run in march for the first time ever. thats why they keep saying, we're making history lets continue to make it, they're making history with an sec record with the most three's in a season, the tigers from behind the arc are filthy. bryce brown setting his own records, with the most three's ever in a season for auburn with 131. now they block out their accolades for the next 3o hours and focus on north carolina, a team who auburn has never beat. senior horace spencer says growing up, the tarheels were the standard. "you know the crazy thing, i admired unc, and now i get the chance to prove what i can do against them, i really wanna show you what i got to tell you the truth. " auburn getting a shot to make it to the elite 8 for the second time ever, and alabama getting a new basketball coach. nate oats, the former buffalo bull introduced himself to the crimson tide today in tuscaloosa. he has accolades of his own, two mac coach of the year honors and three mac titles in four years in new york. when he got the call from alabama athletics director greg byrne, he knew he had to take his talents to the south. "that's probably one of those calls i need to call back right away, i thought it was a good sign when i saw ny license plate next to my truck with roll tide on it, i said this might be a sign." oats says he's got to keep the best players currently at alabama and build from that... reporting in kansas city, lynden blake waay 31 sport.s