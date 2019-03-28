Speech to Text for Man arrested for impersonating officer

decatur police say a man pretended to be a cop ... to the wrong man! tonight - cheston campbell is charged with impersonating a peace officer. it all started when police say campbell assaulted a woman in broad daylight, at a park near sixth avenue and gordon drive. waay 31's scottie kay explains how campbell ended up behind bars. people who live near this park were stunned to hear what happened here wednesday morning, saying crime has never been an issue for them. they tell me they're just glad the suspect was arrested. pkg: tina langdon, lives nearby "it's bothersome because i walk in the neighborhood a lot. it's going to make me pay attention and not walk so much." that was tina langdon's reaction after hearing decatur police accuse a man of assaulting a woman in her neighborhood park. tina langdon, lives nearby "that's terrifying. and it's not just me at home. i have a teenage daughter, too, so i try to be extra vigilant just for her." but the story escalates from there. police say when a good samaritan tried to stop campbell from hurting the woman, he pulled out a state trooper's badge and pretended to be a law enforcement officer. then he showed it to an off-duty cop ... who realized campbell was no trooper at all. travis roop, lives nearby "it's incredibly deceitful. i think it's hurtful to take advantage of somebody in that way. if he's behind bars, then that's where he needs to be." travis roop also lives near the park and comes to run here often. he says he's never seen any signs of violence or crime, and he hopes it stays that way. travis roop, lives nearby "you look across the street and there's a little kid and his mom is with him. you've got parents out here with their kids, just enjoying themselves. we don't need that garbage out here." in the meantime... tina langdon, lives nearby "make sure my doors are locked. make sure i pay attention when i take my dogs out for a walk and things like that. i probably won't do it by myself anymore." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news