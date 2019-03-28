Clear
North Alabama Represents in The Sweet 16

Lynden Blake talks with two Auburn players that are from North Alabama.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

the road to the sweet 16 started in north alabama for cole blackstock and myles parker. "its a big step coming from madison, alabama to here to this big arena so i'm going to take advantage of and cherish." myles played for andy blackston at madison academy. "coach blackston was a great coach, he coached at lipscomb, then uah, then came back down to the high school level, it helped us a lot." cole was the big guy for brooks. he says playing for the lions prepared him to play the same type of basketball as auburn. "it's very similar to this team, we all are friends we all got along, and really enjoyed playing with each other." "you got everybody in different positions contributing, its rare to have." one thing north alabama didn't prep the players for was the barbecue! "its really good might be one of the best i've had." two guys from the 256, experiencing new cultures, while accomplishing their goals of playing college basketball. "i grew up an auburn fan, and dreamed of a day to play on the big stage, on a d1 team, and just live the good life with it."
