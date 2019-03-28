Speech to Text for Job options for veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as military service- members transition into the civilian workforce, many turn to the trades. in tonight's skilled to work report - waay 31's will robinson-smith takes a closer look at why veterans are prime candidates for these jobs. many of our service women and men don't wear their uniform until the day they stop working. many of them eventually decide to trade in their fatigues for business attire. former army combat medic john rehfeld chose a polo and jeans. rehfeld you spend months training to become a soldier, learning to be this thing that they need you to be. they break you down and build you back up and there's nothing like that for getting out. rehfeld spent four years in the army. he deployed to iraq with the second battalion 30th infantry regiment from november 2007 to january 2009. after leaving, he came to huntsville and tried college...but it wasn't for him. rehfeld wasn't really sure what goal i was working towards and kinda flailed for a little while, honestly. i wasn't really sure what i was going to do with the rest of my life. with some help from the huntsville-based group still serving veterans, he steered toward the construction field and became an engineering technician with engineering firm s&me. and he's not the only one. according to the u.s. bureau of labor statistics, in 2018, 6.4 percent of all veterans in the u.s. worked in construction and 11.7 turned to manufacturing. rehfeld believes it's partly because it gives vets a tangible mission. rehfeld whether it's building a building, whether it's laying down pavement for a parking lot, there's always an end goal. and everybody knows their part. everybody's doing something specific to advance towards that goal and that's very similar to the military. an annual list of top 25 hot jobs for veterans published by the group "military friendly" also found that for last year, "construction supervisor" ranke number 18 on the list. other skilled trades like electrician came in at 13, welder at 19 and aircraft technician at 21. ron husa was a ch-47 chinook repairer who started in the army back in 2003. he left the service in 2014 and brought his know how to a defense contractor in dothan before moving to huntsville earlier this month. husa extremely seamless. it was like being in the military, but i wasn't. a lot of the employees within yulista are prior service and it's great. it's kind of like being with your brothers. at wednesday's warriors to the workforce job fair, air force master sergeant geoffrey alexander hoped his 24 years of service and experience in aircraft maintenance would land him his ideal job. alexander i think i'm kind of done with the "turning wrenches" part, but definitely some type of management, i think i would enjoy. meanwhile, rehfeld says the trades are something any veteran leaving the service should highly consider. rehfeld there's good money in the trades and, you know, it provides you an opportunity that you may not otherwise find in such a short period of time. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about some of the career resources for veterans, head over to our website waay t-v dot com and click on this