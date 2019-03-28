Speech to Text for Bathroom Bill impact on school districts

"horrendously inadequate." new this evening. a new bill in the alabama state legislature aims to loosen the regulations on the number of bathrooms required at high school stadiums. the representative sponsoring the bill says it could save schools districts across the state tens of thousands of dollars. waay31's sierra phillips is live in huntsville with a breakdown of the bill and what it could mean for school districts, sierra? this four page bill has a very focused goal--- less bathrooms in new stadiums means more money for classrooms. parents i talked with today agree and the rep sponsoring it says it'll have a big impact statewide. owens "anything they can do to help put more money in the schools is fantastic" in the last year, alandra owens retired from working at an elementary school--- she told me schools in alabama need all the extra money they can get and stadium projects are a good place to start. owens "you only go to the stadium every now and then...but these schools these children go to these schools every day during the school year. " the same sentiment is echoed by the state rep sponsoring the bill. lee "most folks know you only use your stadiums and in most cases they're only 50 percent full" the bill cuts the amount of bathrooms required in half, which representative lee says would save districts tens of thousands of dollars. lee "a lot of additional money and cost to the schools system could be used in better areas" lee says while the legislation is inspired by projects in his school district in dothan lee "it added almost 100 thousand dollars on some projects that really wasn't necessary" ...this legislation will affect any district in the state. i reached out to some local school districts but no one has plans to build any new stadiums in the foreseeable future. meanwhile, parents tell me they're on board for the change. owens "as a female i would love to have more bathrooms for the women at the stadiums but how many times am i going to be in that stadium standing in that line versus how many times is my child going to be in the classroom needing more funds" in the bill-- women's restrooms do come out ahead-- with a few more restrooms required than the men's. live in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.